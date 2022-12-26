Putnam County man drunkenly fights with a deputy after a crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Putnam County Sheriff’s officials, Ronald Cummings, 39, was unconscious behind the wheel of his car after crashing near Sisco Road and Olivia Lane.

Cummings is accused of waking up, reaching for the deputy’s gun and hitting his radio.

When Cummings was finally secured on the ground he rapped the words, “You think I’m scared of prison.”

Cummings was recently released from prison in October, he is back in jail on a $185,000 bond.

