Russell Report: Sports 2022 Recap

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over and what a sports year it was. Great things, good things, not so great things and some plain bad things happened, but that’s what makes sports so great. At Florida, new coaches debuted in soccer, men’s basketball and football, a sport that is trying to bounce back and regain prominence after two straight losing seasons. Mike Holloway’s Gator track team won national titles and a really good gymnastics team just missed one.

The SEC had a good year. Georgia was the football champ and Ole Miss came out of nowhere to win the college baseball title. And Dawn Staley’s South Carolina women’s basketball team are the defending champions as well. College Football’s Playoffs will finally expand its field and conference re-alignment has already begun and more is on the way. Things you never thought you would hear like name, image and likeness, collectives, and buying players have become reality all across the college sports landscape. Coaches make more and more money and the amount of money that college athletics generates is like monopoly money. College sports and pro sports now form a blurry line for fans to navigate. It’s big business. It’s the wild wild west where players can opt out and transfer on a dime and coaches can raid the rosters of other teams to obtain talent. The pressure to win is off the charts.

Some area high school teams did well. Hawthorne is celebrating its first state football title and Santa Fe High School won its second straight volleyball state championship. Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches that work so hard to achieve success. The World Cup saw the United States bounced early again but the event was still exciting nonetheless. The Golden State Warriors were NBA champs, the Houston Astros won the World Series and the LA Rams won a Super Bowl. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup and LIV Golf used Saudi money to grab some of the PGA’s best players.

But most of all, as this year closes, I want to say thank you. If you listen to my Sportscene sports talk show on ESPN Gainesville, we will begin our 25th year together. Who would have thought? I love talking sports with you. And a big thank you to the people here at TV20 for allowing me to bring you the Russell Report every week. And all the people on camera and off that do such a great job. I hope your Christmas was great, and I hope 2023 will be a great year for you all. And thanks for letting me share the 2022 year in sports with you! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

