UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old from Gainesville was home for Christmas after going missing.
Gainesville Police officers found Ean Stephens, who disappeared Thursday night, in good condition Sunday.
TRENDING: ‘We just miss Ean’: Neighbors hope for missing Gainesville boy to be found safe
He left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on SW 30th Terrace at about 8:45 p.m. last Thursday.
Officials will release more information as it becomes available.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.