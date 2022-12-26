UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old from Gainesville was home for Christmas after going missing.

Gainesville Police officers found Ean Stephens, who disappeared Thursday night, in good condition Sunday.

He left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on SW 30th Terrace at about 8:45 p.m. last Thursday.

Officials will release more information as it becomes available.

