UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old from Gainesville was home for Christmas after going missing.

Gainesville Police officers found Ean Stephens, who disappeared Thursday night, in good condition Sunday.

TRENDING: ‘We just miss Ean’: Neighbors hope for missing Gainesville boy to be found safe

He left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on SW 30th Terrace at about 8:45 p.m. last Thursday.

Officials will release more information as it becomes available.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.