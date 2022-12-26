The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville.

The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m.

Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed lease agreement for major employer Haeco at the Lake City Gateway Airport. The deal called for Haeco to double its rent to $300,000 in the first year and incrementally pay more until they reach half a million.

On Saturday, New Years Eve countdowns across North Central Florida include public events at the Downtown Square in Ocala and at Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville.

