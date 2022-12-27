Gainesville city officials hold community workshops on parks, recreation, and cultural services

The Gainesville City Commission will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal by Weyerhauser.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents can tell Gainesville city leaders what they want to be done with parks and cultural events at several upcoming meetings.

City staff will be hosting three community workshops on the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural services. Resident feedback will be used to update the master plan.

The workshops will be held next week and the following week. The dates, times, and locations are as follows:

  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the Duval Early Learning Academy cafeteria, 2106 NE 8th Ave.
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Senior Recreation Center, 5701 NW 34th Blvd.
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at A. Quinn Jones School, 1108 NW 7th Ave.

