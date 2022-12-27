Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal.

Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.

Prosecutors say she drove Alderious White and Jason Ward to a home on Northeast 16th Terrace in July where the two men went in armed. Gainesville Police say White shot and killed a D’halani Armstrong inside the home.

The homeowner, Dovico Miles, grabbed a gun and drove the men from the home. He was later arrested for trying to conceal the guns used in the robbery.

The State Attorney’s Office later charged the man they say planned the robbery, Patrick Watson. He was charged with first-degree murder, burglary with assault, attempted armed robbery, a solicitation to commit burglary and robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

