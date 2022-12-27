Lake City’s largest employer negotiates with city council in leasing dispute

HAECO Aviation Services and the city are in a lease dispute over the company’s use of the Lake City Airport
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are deciding what to do with the city’s largest private employer. HAECO Aviation Services and the city are in a lease dispute over the company’s use of the Lake City Airport.

The “base rate” the company pays to the city is set to double to $300,000 dollars. Each year after it will be $25,000 extra.

HAECO employs 640 people and in total has over 1,100 jobs in Columbia county, nearly 6 percent of the county’s total employment.

The meeting to determine this lease agreement will be Wednesday night.

