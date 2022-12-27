Marion County Fire Rescue extinguish two back-to-back house fires on Christmas Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews battled two back-to-back house fires on Christmas Day. The first fire was reported in Ocala at about 9 a.m. Minutes later, multiple crews arrived on scene and reported the mobile home was 50% involved. Some residents believe they may know the cause of the fire.

MCFR crews battled two back-to-back structure fires on Christmas Day. No injuries were reported, but 2 citizens were displaced. I'll have a live report & reaction from witnesses at 6pm @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/CxJsUsKTfi — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) December 26, 2022

“The original owner had some issues with people who were homeless had no where else to go and they probably went inside looking for warmth,” shared resident Shelby Richardson. “They maybe started a fire and got out of control.”

Firefighters immediately went into search and rescue mode. Crews determined there was no one inside the home and no injuries were reported. “I am grateful that you know, whoever was inside or however it happened you know that it did not cause any more damage,” shared Richardson.

As they were clearing that fire, a second residential structure fire was reported in Belleview. Residents said they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage.

“When we found that it was our good friends’ home that was on fire, your heart breaks for them,” shared resident Bob Benac. Firefighters deployed hose lines. There were no findings during the search and no injuries were reported.

Two individuals were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them. No surrounding structures were affected by the fires. Officials are working to investigate the cause of both fires.

