Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Marion County.
FHP troopers say the 37-year-old driver was on County Road 4-84 around 2 o’clock on December 26th.
A vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist at an intersection and the 2 collided.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
