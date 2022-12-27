Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Sedan on County Road 4-84.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Marion County.

FHP troopers say the 37-year-old driver was on County Road 4-84 around 2 o’clock on December 26th.

A vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist at an intersection and the 2 collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

