New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville.

Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County.

The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians.

Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to Clay County.

She is charged with interfering with the custody of a minor as well drug-related charges.

Mejia knew Ean from selling drugs to his grandmother, and took Ean because he told her he wanted to “run away”.

Ean’s grandparents, Tommy and Jamie Stephens are also in the Alachua county jail tonight on child neglect charges.

Police say during the investigation they learned that ean has not been in school since the second grade.. and spends his days unsupervised, wandering around southwest Gainesville alone.

According to the arrest report, Ean does not know what city he lives in and cannot read or write.

He told investigators that his grandparents would quote “whoop” him all the time.

He has multiple marks and scars.

RELATED: Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.