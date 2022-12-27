People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

People in need can take shelter from the cold temperatures at several North Central Florida locations.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures.

Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees.

Saint Francis House is located at 413 South Main Street and GRACE Marketplace is located at 3055 Northeast 28th Drive.

People in Marion County can visit the Salvation Army at 320 Northwest 1st Avenue.

In Lake City, the Parkview Baptist Church is open the Tuesday night but won’t be open again until the temperature returns to below 35 degrees.

They are serving warm meals and providing warm showers to those in need as well.

The leader of that church says community is important during times of need.

“We always, as a church, have been very community minded. Always want to be an asset in the community. We want people to know that we’re there to give back. We don’t ever want to be seen as taking away from our community, we want to be a part of it, and this is one way that we can do that.”

Mike Tatem, Parkview Baptist Church Senior Pastor

Parkview Baptist has been serving the community by providing cold night shelters for seven years.

Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water