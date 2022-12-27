A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center holds the History of Kwanzaa event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center will host a History of Kwanzaa.

It starts at 7 p.m. and attendees can hear from local historian Kali Blount.

He will share the story of Kwanzaa, the seven candles, the feast and music, and the holiday’s focus on principles such as self-determination and unity.

The event is free and open to the public.

