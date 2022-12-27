Recently filed legislation could change the legality of same-sex marriage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law.

Legislation recently filed at the state capitol would change that.

The bill, filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban.

Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after a federal judge ruled the ban was unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide.

Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky filed the measure to repeal the law.

“While, right now, this statute is completely obsolete and illegal”, started Polsky, “I think it is important to take it away so that same-sex married couples know that their marriage is secure in the state of Florida.”

While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the republican-controlled legislature has not removed it from state law.

The 2023 session will start in March.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location

Latest News

Gainesville city officials hold community workshops on parks, recreation, and cultural services
Recently filed legislation could change the legality of same-sex marriage
Tech Tuesday: Emerging Pathogens Institute
Tech Tuesday: Emerging Pathogens Institute
Tech Tuesday: Emerging Pathogens Institute
Tech Tuesday: Emerging Pathogens Institute