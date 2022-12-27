Recently filed legislation could change the legality of same-sex marriage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law.

Legislation recently filed at the state capitol would change that.

The bill, filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban.

Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after a federal judge ruled the ban was unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide.

Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky filed the measure to repeal the law.

“While, right now, this statute is completely obsolete and illegal”, started Polsky, “I think it is important to take it away so that same-sex married couples know that their marriage is secure in the state of Florida.”

While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the republican-controlled legislature has not removed it from state law.

The 2023 session will start in March.

