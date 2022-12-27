Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights. (CNN, KTRK, NEW YORK STATE POLICE, TWITTER, BUFFALO AIRPORT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
Ocala Baths Reno
Ocala Baths Reno
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone. There are ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat