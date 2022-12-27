Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Tuesday about a dog trapped in the water at Paynes Prairie off of US HWY-441.

After some coaxing, a deputy managed to pull the dog out of the water with a leash.

TRENDING: Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend

The dog was then turned into animal control.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location

Latest News

Lake City’s largest employer negotiates with city council in leasing dispute
Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced
Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s...
Appeals court declines to rehear in University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case
Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water