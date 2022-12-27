Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Tuesday about a dog trapped in the water at Paynes Prairie off of US HWY-441.

After some coaxing, a deputy managed to pull the dog out of the water with a leash.

The dog was then turned into animal control.

