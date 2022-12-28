44-year-old Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Micanopy is behind bars after taking a plea deal in an animal cruelty case. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Hicks turned herself in this Monday. Deputies said that investigators found 19 malnourished dogs and 5 dead puppies in Hick’s home in April of 2022.

Some residents said the cruelty could have been avoided if neighbors reported it sooner. “Neighbors and people that are in that vicinity should recognize that,” share Steve Lasalle. “It’s an easy thing to spot. The smell, the sound, that volume of animals, any kind of animals is going to be easy to detect and that should always be first and foremost.”

Hicks faces two counts of torturing animals and twenty counts of cruelty to animals. She was sentenced to 240 days in jail.

