5-year-old Hawthorne boy recovering from fire accident, community raises money for family

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - At a home on Loudin Lane in Hawthorne, a fire changed everything for the Scott family.

According to Putnam County Fire Rescue officials, the family was using a burn barrel to burn trash, but it ended with 5-year-old Nathan Scott suffering severe burns.

“The dad had went inside he called all the kids inside and he thought all the kids were coming into the house,” said Clu Wright, Deputy Chief Fire Marshal for Putnam County Fire Rescue. “There was a five-year-old apparently who stayed outside and grabbed the gasoline, and apparently it looks like he tried to pour some gasoline in it, and the gasoline container fell into the barrel.”

The barrel then exploded on the child, causing a fire. Rescue crews rushed Scott to UF Health Shands.

The mother, Katie Scott, took to Facebook asking for prayers. She said 65% of her son’s body is now covered in burns.

Wright said he recommends families with young children nail down an escape plan in the case of a house fire.

When it comes to fires that could spark as a result of burning trash, Wright said “as parents we just want to be on our guard just to keep our kids safe and keep an eye on them at all times. I know it’s hard to do it, because as every parent knows, kids want to go outside and play... we just got to keep in mind that when they’re doing that we have to keep an eye on them.”

One family member created a GoFundMe page to help the Scott family.

A Melrose business, called Daisy’s Creations, is selling t-shirts that say “Fight Like a Warrior #NathanStrong,” and giving all of the proceeds back to the family.

Nathan is now stable as he recovers from surgery.

