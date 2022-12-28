76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions

Animal rescue workers found dozens of adult dogs, as well as puppies just weeks old, living in an extremely hazardous environment. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee removed 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home on Monday.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Responders said they found dozens of small and medium-sized dogs living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, infections and parasites. Some of them were puppies just a few weeks old.

ARC reported the house also contained the highest levels of ammonia they had ever recorded, made from the compacted feces and urine.

WSMV reported the owners had moved away and would occasionally return to feed the dogs.

ARC said every animal was successfully removed, assessed and documented before being transported to their facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say
A fan displays a sign in support of Pelé at a Brazilian fan party before the the World Cup...
Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement
This was the plumbing aisle at a Lowe's in Augusta, Georgia, after the deep freeze broke many...
Fixing broken pipes yourself may not be a good idea