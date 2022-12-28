88-year-old Ocala woman dies in house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County is dead after her home caught fire on Tuesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Southwest 52nd Court in Ocala. Deputies say Christine Kay, 88, died in the fire.

Another woman was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

