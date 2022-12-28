88-year-old Ocala woman dies in house fire
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County is dead after her home caught fire on Tuesday night.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Southwest 52nd Court in Ocala. Deputies say Christine Kay, 88, died in the fire.
Another woman was also taken to the hospital.
TRENDING: Family raises money for 5-year-old from Hawthorne burned on Christmas Eve
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.