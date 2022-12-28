‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions.

“We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so much time and effort trying to get them healthy and get their feet done along with some other veterinarians that were there and everybody that pitched in to help,” shared founder Jackie Acksel.

Rescuers said they’ve spent thousands of dollars on treatment for the horses. They said they’ve received assistance from many non-profit organizations.”Still a lot of feed is going be needed,” shared Acksel. “We still would appreciate anybody out there who wants to donate or sponsor one of these horses.”

Rescue officials aim to re-home the 13 horses and they hope justice is served. However, TV20 also spoke to the previous owner of the horses, Chadda Solange who lives out of state. Solange said she had been providing the finances needed to care for the horses and was never aware of the situation.

“I’ve given bank statements to at least one sheriff who is doing an investigation just to demonstrate all the money that she’s paid down there,” stated attorney Jonathan Stanwood. “It’s thousands of dollars on a regular basis.”

Solange’s attorney provided monthly bank statements for food and care. He said the caretaker was receiving the payments but was not looking after the horses.

“The reason for the wellness check was because Ms.Chadda was concerned,” stated Stanwood. “It’s not like as if she’s just this absentee person who doesn’t really have an interest or effort into this. She really honestly believed that these horses were being cared for.”

The Levy County Sheriffs office said they are working to locate and interview the horses’ caretaker. It is still an open and active investigation.

