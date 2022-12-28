A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country.

Mike Sage is the tour guide and owner of Silver Springs Kayaking, LLC. he was in Connecticut visiting his family for Christmas and was headed back to give tours.

“I got a cancellation notice from Southwest airlines on my app,” said Sage.

After no one answered the phone his daughter drove him to the airport where he waited in line for about two and a half hours before getting help. An employee told him flights weren’t going out until Saturday.

“She looked me in the eye and said if I were you I would book with another carrier I doubt that even this flight on Saturday will leave.”

Sage said he had to cancel tours due to the deadlock.

“I’m missing a lot of business because people come from all over the United States and Europe and I had groups of kayakers scheduled all week.”

They gave him reasons for the issues saying their machines were old and stopped working, calling it a meltdown.

“The line was just long at Southwest the other carriers didn’t have any lines.”

He looked at other options, but they cost way too much.

“I’m still in Connecticut I’m going to be here an extra week really. There’s nothing out of here under $4000.”

Sage said he got a flight on Jet Blue and will be leaving on Friday.

In congress, the senate commerce committee also promised an investigation to find out what happened with the mass travel delays.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.