Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County

"Help lay Demiah to Rest" fundraiser
"Help lay Demiah to Rest" fundraiser(gofundme)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide.

The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.

The service will be held on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at the church which is located at 72 S.E. 918th St. Old Town FL. The family is asking for people to donate to their gofundme instead of sending flowers.

RELATED: FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Demiah went missing on Oct. 16 after leaving her home in Old Town. For months, family, law enforcement, and people in the community searched for her.

In December, remains found in the Sun Springs community of Gilchrist County were identified as belonging to Demiah. The medical examiner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.

On Facebook, the church stated, “Demiah was a young, vibrant and beautiful young lady, who’s life was taken all to soon.”

