New bill would require Florida school boards to share social media safety materials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Legislation filed for the 2023 legislative session would require the state Department of Education to make social media safety instructional materials available online. The recently filed bill would require school boards to notify parents about the materials.

Senate bill sponsor Danny Burgess describes his legislation as a way for schools to protect students and empower parents, as social media has become a part of everyday life.

According to Sen. Burgess, ”It’s one of the most critical things that we can do as a state, to recognize the pervasiveness of social media in our society and the impacts that it’s had on our youth. So, we need to arm kids with knowledge and information and provide that information to parents.”

Burgess feels the state of Florida should require social media safety education in classrooms. The legislative session is scheduled to start March 7th.

