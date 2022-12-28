New Gator swim coach named AP Female Athlete of the Year

Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's...
Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Associated Press named its “Female Athlete of the Year” Wednesday and she lives and trains in Gainesville, FL.

Katie Ledecky has been the best female swimmer in the world for the better part of a decade. This is her 2nd time being named AP Female Athlete of the Year; she’s the first swimmer to win the award more than once.

Ledecky is from the Washington D.C. area, but she moved to Gainesville last Fall to be a volunteer coach for the Gator swim team and to train with Head Coach Anthony Nesty.

This year Ledecky won four gold medals at the World Championships among other accolades, reaffirming her status at the top of the sport.

