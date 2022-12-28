North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes.

Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.

Adoption fees for all of these pups are waived.

The other 10 are still looking for a family.

If you are interested in adopting any of these dogs you can go to their pages using the links below:

Darcy, Sissy , Stella, Creed, Genie, Rob, Lola, Mama, Zeke, Nadya.

