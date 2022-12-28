Paige’s Kitchen: Panettone French Toast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Panettone is an Italian type of sweet bread and perfect to use for french toast. A typical loaf is about 26 ounces and just the right size for a 9x13 inch pan. This is an easy recipe. You are just going to slice the panettone, whisk your ingredients and pour over the slices and then put into the fridge overnight. You can fry it right away but it’s better to let it sit all night in the fridge and soak up all the custard.

Take it out of the fridge for at least 30 minutes before you bake it.

Your family will believe you are a rock star for getting breakfast on the table so quickly in the new year. Enjoy!

Panettone French Toast

Ingredients

· 1 (26 ounce) loaf panettone

· 6 large eggs

· 2 teaspoons vanilla

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 2 cups whole milk

· Powdered sugar for topping

· Butter a 9/13 inch baking pan.

Directions

Slice panettone into one-inch thick slices. You will get about 5 slices from each half. Layer bread slices into the 9/13 inch pan. Some of the slices might overlap. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, vanilla and salt until well mixed. Then whisk in the milk. Pour custard mixture slowly over the bread slices. Make sure each piece is coated. If you like you can turn the slices over to make sure the mixture is evenly on both sides. Cover well and live in the fridge overnight.

· Take out of the fridge the next morning and let rest at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. The bread will puff up and turn golden brown and the custard will be set. Sprinkle it with powdered sugar . It doesn’t need syrup but you can always serve with it.

· Sometimes I add candied pecans, dried cherries or cranberries and or crumbled crispy

