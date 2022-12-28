Putnam County five-year-old burned in Christmas Eve fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hawthorne, Fla. (WCJB) - A child in Hawthorne is fighting for his life after suffering severe burns on Christmas Eve.

Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday involving a small child who was burned in a fire on Loudin Lane in Hawthorne.

A five-year-old boy sustained burns over a large part of his body.

He was rushed to a trauma hospital.

Family members of five-year-old Nathan Scott are sharing his GoFundMe.

In a post on social media, his mother says Nathan has burns on 65% of his body and will be sent to a Shriners Hospital out-of-state for treatment.

Officials believe it was an accident.

