Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials say one person needs a new place to live after a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home on NE 24th street a little after 4:00p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters found the single-story home with smoke coming from the attic vent.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the home is now uninhabitable.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is not known.

