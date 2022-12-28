Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials say one person needs a new place to live after a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home on NE 24th street a little after 4:00p.m. on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water

Firefighters found the single-story home with smoke coming from the attic vent.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the home is now uninhabitable.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is not known.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location

Latest News

Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home
Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown
A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled
Thousands of Southwest flights were canceled across the country.
A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled