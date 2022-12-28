VIDEO: High Springs police officer saves man’s life with CPR

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Cain and his family have a new hero.

He’s sergeant Jason Taylor, and he saved the life of Cain’s 74-year-old brother, George, who suffered a heart attack while working at the High Springs Mobile Food Pantry.

Taylor brought him back to life with CPR and use of a defibrillator.

“Hats off to sergeant Taylor,” said George’s brother Daniel Cain. “He’s got our heart.”

“What was so great about him is he was so calm, direct, directing us, and telling us we were doing good and he was doing all the work,” said Anna James who runs the food pantry and witnessed the event.

After Cain was taken to Shands by fire rescue crews, Taylor received a call that he had been revived.

“I was worried,” said Taylor I really wanted to know how he was doing and when I did get that call that he came back, he was responding to questions, and they had got his heart beat back to where it was supposed to be at, it was a good feeling.”

Taylor will receive an award from HSPD for his heroic act, the second in his career for saving a person’s life!

“Mr. George would not be here without Officer Taylor because when we arrived at him he was no longer with us,” said James. “We clapped for him we call him our hero.”

“Yeah they say I’m a hero, but it’s another day,” says Taylor. “Like I said I couldn’t take this by myself without my co-workers.”

George Cain’s brother provided an update on his health.

“His nurse told me ‘take him home’ because he was getting out of his bed like three times, trying to find his pants to put them on and leave,” said Cain. “He was ready to leave!”

George Cain is in the hospital and doing much better and his brother told me that doctor’s say he may even be able to leave the hospital Wednesday, just a week after the incident.

