Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation

Gabriel Munoz
Gabriel Munoz
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl.

Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.

During an interview, Munoz admitted to the crimes which he said was him being “stupid.”

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

