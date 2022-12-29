Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl.

Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.

During an interview, Munoz admitted to the crimes which he said was him being “stupid.”

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

TRENDING: Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.