Alachua County might be responsible for a $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago.

Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of the two commissioners who wanted to move forward with the project.

“I was really disappointed, we made a commitment to moving forward with affordable housing, said Prizzia. “They want to see us drive affordable housing forward and this was a real chance to do that. It was 96 units of affordable housing for families that really need it.”

Some residents said they stand with the county’s decision to pull the project. Now they hope this piece of land will be used for something more useful.

“We just don’t want activity where people come in and drug dealing and all of those kinds of things said long-time resident Theresa Bright. “All we want is to have more stores in this area. More offices, we need emergency care in this area. We wouldn’t have to drive 14 miles to a restaurant or any other place.”

Contrary to the backlash from residents, Prizzia said the project is not meant to bring in the wrong crowd.

“I think there’s a misconception that affordable housing has to be a negative neighbor and I think that’s unfortunate because really affordable housing is just that, it’s just affordable, said Prizzia. “The people who live there just want to live their lives like everyone else.”

Another meeting has not been confirmed however, Ability Housing will still collaborate with the county until January 26th to find another solution.

