Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case.

Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.

The body was identified as Gary Flanagan of Nashville.

He had arrived in Gainesville several days prior to his body being found.

