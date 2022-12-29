Crime leads the top web stories of 2022 in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the year comes to an end, we are reflecting on some of the most impactful stories in North Central Florida. Many TV20 stories garnered much attention online this year but the top stories were predominately related to crimes.

Deadly Home Invasion

In July, a home invasion robbery in Northeast Gainesville left a woman dead and ended in the arrest of five people.

According to Gainesville Police, two men, Alderious White and Jason Ward, entered a home and held the residents at gunpoint. The homeowner, Dovico Miles, was able to get a gun and force the gunmen from his home but not before D’halani Armstrong was killed.

The gunmen, an accomplice, and the alleged mastermind behind the attack were all arrested, however, Miles, who is a convicted felon, was also charged because after the shooting, he hid the firearms.

Jalen Kitna Arrest

The Florida Gators football team which lost a backup quarterback in November when Gainesville Police arrested Jalen Kitna, 19, on child porn charges.

The player was reported for sharing images of prepubescent girls on the social media site Discord. When his electronic devices were searched, more child porn images were found by detectives.

Kitna was released on bond and will be staying with his parents in Texas as he awaits trial.

Search for Demiah Appling

People all over Dixie County aided in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl which ended in tragedy.

Demiah Appling disappeared on Oct. 16 from her home in Old Town. Authorities have been tight-lipped about much of the investigation.

On Dec. 8 remains found in the Sun Springs Community of Gilchrist County were identified as Demiah. The case is considered a homicide.

