Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

44-year-old Ericka Lashawn Brooks and her son, 20-year-old Kamarcus Brooks disappeared on Dec. 17
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.

When family members returned, the mother and son were gone.

Ericka is approximately 5′8″ and around 180 lbs, and Kamarcus is approximately 6′4″ and 210 lbs.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

