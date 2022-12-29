Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.

When family members returned, the mother and son were gone.

Ericka is approximately 5′8″ and around 180 lbs, and Kamarcus is approximately 6′4″ and 210 lbs.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

