FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens

Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.
Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is adding sesame to its list of major food allergens on Jan. 1.

This is a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act signed into law last year.

Sesame will join the major food allergens list, which includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Foods with sesame will now be subject to regulatory requirements, including labeling and manufacturing protocols.

Sesame appears in many different ingredients but has not always been listed by name on product labels.

It must now be obvious so those with a sesame allergy can avoid it.

Sesame allergies can cause various symptomsm including coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and drops in blood pressure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Investigators found that the couple were in a crosswalk, but they were not walking in...
2 tourists killed in hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police say
Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry...
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation