Fire contained after controlled-burn in Bradford County got out of hand

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A brush fire was contained by Bradford County Fire Rescue crews on Wednesday night.

Bradford County Fire crews responded to the area of NW C.R.-235 and NW 122nd place.

Officials say it started with a controlled burn that eventually got out of control.

At around 8:15p.m, crews were able to contain the flames from spreading.

The fire burned up around one acre of land but no injuries or property damage has been reported.

