Fire contained after controlled-burn in Bradford County got out of hand

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A brush fire was contained by Bradford County Fire Rescue crews on Wednesday night.

Bradford County Fire crews responded to the area of NW C.R.-235 and NW 122nd place.

Officials say it started with a controlled burn that eventually got out of control.

TRENDING: Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire

At around 8:15p.m, crews were able to contain the flames from spreading.

The fire burned up around one acre of land but no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.