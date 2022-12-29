Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday.

It will be held at Florida Horse Park.

You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition.

The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd at 5 p.m.

