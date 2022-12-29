Florida State Fire Marshal shares firework safety advice

Florida State Fire Marshal shares firework safety advice
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Under Florida law, people 18 and older can buy fireworks that are usually prohibited and use them on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

These include explosive fireworks like firecrackers, torpedoes, and roman candles.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whose job includes the role of state fire marshal, is cautioning Floridians to follow fire-safety guidelines ahead of this holiday weekend.

Patronis says people should avoid unapproved fireworks, keep pets inside and away from fireworks and leave big fireworks shows to the professionals.

”I always think it’s the best practice to let the professionals fire the fireworks. New Years tends to bring out a lot of excitement and joy, but it brings out a lot of unnecessary trips to the emergency room.”

Jimmy Patronis, R- Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal

Specific rules about where fireworks can be used vary from county-to-county, and some areas of the state have active burn bans.

