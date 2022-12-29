Gator men’s basketball team drops SEC opener to No. 20 Auburn, 61-58

AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team played well enough to win defensively, but couldn’t make enough shots and got outrebounded 40-28 in Wednesday’s 61-58 loss to No. 20 Auburn in the SEC opener for both schools. Florida (7-6 overall) failed to reach 60 points for the fourth time this season.

Aside from a quick 7-0 start by the Tigers, neither team led by more than six points. Kowaice Reeves gave Florida its last lead of the night, 58-57 on a layup with 1:34 remaining. Johni Broome answered at the other end, however with 1:14 left. Florida had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Colin Castleton dribbled the ball off his defender’s foot with 10 seconds to go, leading to Wendell Green Junior’s clinching layup.

Reeves led Florida with 15 points but collectively, the Gators made just three of 19 shots from outside the arc. Myreon Jones was the only other Gator to reach double figures, scoring 10. Florida committed just 12 turnovers.

Auburn also struggled offensively, nailing just three of 14 treys and hitting just 38 percent from the field. But the Tigers had enough to stretch their home court winning streak to 26 games. Green and Broome each tallied 14 points to lead Auburn.

Florida returns home for its next game, Wednesday Jan. 4 versus Texas A&M.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.