Gator men’s basketball team drops SEC opener to No. 20 Auburn, 61-58

Florida connects on just 3-for-19 from outside the arc to spoil Todd Golden’s first SEC game as a head coach
Florida forward Alex Fudge slam dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida forward Alex Fudge slam dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team played well enough to win defensively, but couldn’t make enough shots and got outrebounded 40-28 in Wednesday’s 61-58 loss to No. 20 Auburn in the SEC opener for both schools. Florida (7-6 overall) failed to reach 60 points for the fourth time this season.

Aside from a quick 7-0 start by the Tigers, neither team led by more than six points. Kowaice Reeves gave Florida its last lead of the night, 58-57 on a layup with 1:34 remaining. Johni Broome answered at the other end, however with 1:14 left. Florida had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Colin Castleton dribbled the ball off his defender’s foot with 10 seconds to go, leading to Wendell Green Junior’s clinching layup.

Reeves led Florida with 15 points but collectively, the Gators made just three of 19 shots from outside the arc. Myreon Jones was the only other Gator to reach double figures, scoring 10. Florida committed just 12 turnovers.

Auburn also struggled offensively, nailing just three of 14 treys and hitting just 38 percent from the field. But the Tigers had enough to stretch their home court winning streak to 26 games. Green and Broome each tallied 14 points to lead Auburn.

Florida returns home for its next game, Wednesday Jan. 4 versus Texas A&M.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

Hawthorne High School, Thursday
Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth, former Hornet Tyler Jefferson sign letters of intent together
Signing Day at Hawthorne High School
Gators announce football signing class
Florida center Ra Shaya Kyle (24) runs the court during the second half of an NCAA basketball...
UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79