High Springs 911 coordinator one of three new appointees to state’s E911 board

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs 911 coordinator is one of three new appointees to the state’s E911 board.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced three new appointments, which included Alachua County 911 coordinator Arnold Godwin, who is also an Army veteran and Santa Fe College graduate.

The other appointees include Jason Shimko of Fort Myers and Karen Dearden of Tallahassee.

