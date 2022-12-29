Holiday high school hoops: Santa Fe, Eastside grab wins in Hitchcock’s Challenge

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -One year after getting dealt an 18-point loss to Trinity Catholic in the finals of the Hitchcock’s Challenge, the Santa Fe Raiders secured a measure of revenge. The Raiders blew out the Celtics on Wednesday, 68-30 in their first round-robin game of the tournament that features 13 schools, both in-state and out-of-state. Trinity Catholic dropped to 0-2 in the challenge. Santa Fe (6-5 overall) will play twice on Thursday--against Steinbrenner at 9 a.m. and versus Nease at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eastside broke open a two-point game after three quarters for a 50-43 win over Steinbrenner. The Rams moved to 1-1 in the Hitchcock’s Challenge and take on Mater Academy Charter on Thursday. Nease and Jordan Christian Prep, and Mount Pisgah Christian GA) are 2-0 in the tournament.

Another of North Central Florida’s premier in-season tournaments is taking place in Ocala this week, the 48th annual Kingdom of the Sun tournament. P.K. Yonge defeated tournament host Vanguard, 53-46 to reach the semifinals against either Olympia or Covington Catholic (KY).

In consolation round action, North Marion edged Hawthorne, 38-37. The Colts improved to 6-3 overall and face Suncoast on Thursday.

