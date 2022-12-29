Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck.
Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street.
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake, and Orange counties.
Police say Dial eventually stopped near the Orlando VA Medical Center, where a SWAT team took him into custody.
