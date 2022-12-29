Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries hosts a food distribution

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries are hosting a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday.

The distribution will start at 9 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone.

The food is free to the community.

TRENDING: Ability Housing lays out bill for denied Dogwood Village development

They will have foods like grapes, rice, beef stew, and more.

The event will be held at Free Food Distribution located at 10639 SE 123rd St Rd in Belleview.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.