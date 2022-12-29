MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra

Marion County Jail booking photo for Mike Jones, 22, charged with murder
Marion County Jail booking photo for Mike Jones, 22, charged with murder(MSCO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.

According to the arrest report, Pray was involved in an altercation with a woman on the property before the shooting. Witnesses say a woman who had been living with Pray, returned to the home to pick up some of her things.

Pray and the woman got into an argument and he began hitting her. Another man intervened hitting Pray in the back of the head with a metal pipe.

TRENDING: Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

Detectives say after the situation had deescalated, Jones showed up and shot Pray multiple times. Jones claimed self-defense, however, witnesses told detectives that Jones was not present during the initial altercation. Detectives say there is “no apparent justification” for Jones to be defending anyone on the scene.

Jones was booked into the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on a $1 million bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

Florida State Fire Marshal shares firework safety advice
Florida State Fire Marshal shares firework safety advice
44-year-old Ericka Lashawn Brooks and her son, 20-year-old Kamarcus Brooks disappeared on Dec. 17
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
Two people arrested after allegedly stealing diamonds
Two people arrested after allegedly stealing diamonds
Two people arrested after allegedly stealing diamonds