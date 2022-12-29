MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.

According to the arrest report, Pray was involved in an altercation with a woman on the property before the shooting. Witnesses say a woman who had been living with Pray, returned to the home to pick up some of her things.

Pray and the woman got into an argument and he began hitting her. Another man intervened hitting Pray in the back of the head with a metal pipe.

Detectives say after the situation had deescalated, Jones showed up and shot Pray multiple times. Jones claimed self-defense, however, witnesses told detectives that Jones was not present during the initial altercation. Detectives say there is “no apparent justification” for Jones to be defending anyone on the scene.

Jones was booked into the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on a $1 million bond.

