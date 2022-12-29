Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened around 6:30 Tuesday night on SW 52nd Ct in Ocala. Officials said a neighbor called 911 when they saw the flames.

“When I see a lady screaming, she needs help please help me my first response is to go in, in a safe manner to help her,” said neighbor Walter Parks Jr.

Parks said he entered the home and was down on his hands and knees trying to find survivors.

“But to in a home that is pitch black and billowing smoke and you feel the heat of the fire getting intenser as the moments go by the only thing you can think right there at that point is to get in and get out with the person you’re going for.”

Spending 30 years in the Navy and as a retired police officer Parks spoke about what was going through his mind when he heard the call for help.

“My navy training in firefighting was going through my mind. It’s being safe but yet to get her mother out of there away from danger. I wanted to make sure that as a neighbor to do the best I can to help her at the time of her troubles.”

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 88-year-old Christine Kay died at the scene and her daughter was taken to the hospital. Parks added that this hits home for him because it’s the holiday season.

“It’s my job to help her as a neighbor not be a hero but to help her because this is a time of need where tis the season where all should be happy but yet we should care for one another.”

Some neighbors said the daughter told them she was burning incense. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

