Ability Housing lays out bill for denied Dogwood Village development

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County taxpayers may be on the hook for $15 million following the County Commissions’ decision to deny an affordable housing project in east Gainesville.

Ability Housing President Shannon Nazworth sent commissioners a letter today outlining the costs they incurred for developing the proposed Dogwood Village in Lincoln Heights, when they believed they had the support of the county.

On December 13th, commissioners voted to pull county support, hoping to move affordable housing west.

After outlining their losses, Nazworth renewed the offer to go forward with Dogwood Village.

