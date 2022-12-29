Two people arrested after allegedly stealing diamonds

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two accused diamond thieves involved in scams across the state are behind bars now after being identified by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Sterling Jenkins and Keondreia Williams are accused fraudulently purchasing diamonds at the Walmart on Southwest 42nd Street using a cash card.

They then returned the items at a Walmart on Northwest 23rd Street pocketing $10,000.

The thieves were caught in Santa Rosa County.

