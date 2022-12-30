AAA offers Tow-to-Go option for Floridians who have too much to drink on New Year’s Eve

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - AAA Auto Club is once again teaming up with Anheuser-Busch this holiday season, offering its Tow-To-Go program now through January 3.

As a last resort, Floridians who have had too much to drink can call 1-855-2 TOW 2 GO (855-286-9246) and a tow truck will pick them up along with their vehicle and one other passenger.

The program aims to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve and is available to both AAA members and non-members.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says people should be responsible and choose a designated driver or ride service if they are going to drink, but the Tow-To-Go option is one final safety net for those who don’t plan ahead.

”You want to make sure that you have a safe ride home, in the bag, before you start partying. But, if you are in a tough spot, and you need a ride, you can call Triple A.”

Since the Tow To Go program’s inception in 1998, more than 25,000 drunk drivers have been kept off the roads.

