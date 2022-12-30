Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a second email to Alachua County commissioners, President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek damages if commissioners don’t change their mind about the Dogwood Village affordable housing project.

Commissioners committed money to it in August but rescinded that two weeks ago.

RELATED: Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village

In a message Wednesday, Nazworth claimed the result will cost the non-profit around $15 million.

She writes county commissioners have until January 25th to reverse course.

