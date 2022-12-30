Archer Cultural Progressive Organization to host party to raise money for scholarships

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Cultural Progressive Organization hosts a holiday party to raise money for scholarships on Friday.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the first 50 people to purchase a ticket will be entered in the cash raffle drawing.

Prizes will be given away all night.

TRENDING: North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Food, jewelry, candles, cosmetic, and clothes vendors will also be present at the event.

This event will take place at the Archer Community Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.